Kelvin Barrios Suspends Campaign for City Council District 9

San Diego City Council District 9 candidate Kelvin Barrios has suspended his campaign, according to a statement released Monday.

Barrios was running to fill the seat being vacated by his former boss, City Council President and 53rd Congressional District candidate Georgette Gomez. Barrios's campaign suspension comes days after NBC 7 media partner Voice of San Diego reported potential violations of city ethics rules.

"I have made mistakes; I came forward and owned up to them prior to ever believing I would one day run for office. However, what I never wanted was for my mistakes to impact the incredible work and values of every single person and organization who placed their trust in me," Barrios's statement read in part. Read the full statement here.

Voters will still see Kelvin Barrios on their ballots, but he will not be eligible for the seat.

Barrios serves as the director of government affairs for Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 89, according to the union's website.

Barrios advanced to the general election with nearly a third of the primary vote, comfortably ahead of challenger Sean Elo-Rivera, a non-profit executive, who took in just over 20% of the vote.

FWIW, we also asked @BarriosForD9 on more than one occasion to come on #PoliticallySpeaking to talk about all of this, but he kept saying he wasn't available.https://t.co/m34TUHHAMl https://t.co/2JazmG5C2I — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) September 28, 2020

Elo-Rivera issued the following statement Monday:

"As we've said since day one of our campaign, this is a critical election for San Diego. Systemic racism, a global pandemic, the housing and homelessness crises, and climate change loom over our community. The suspension of our opponent's campaign will allow our community to move away from focusing on scandals and toward focusing on the brighter future San Diegans deserve. Our campaign will continue engaging the community and building the momentum we'll need to make San Diego a world-class city with opportunity for all."

Our response to today’s news. We’re not slowing down, we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/4jdR1vlb11 — Sean Elo-Rivera (@seanelo) September 28, 2020

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas rescinded her endorsement for Barrios on Saturday.

NBC 7 political reporter Danny Freeman discusses a barrage of stories concerning San Diego City Council Candidate Kelvin Barrios and what it might mean for another November race.