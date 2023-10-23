Keeping tradition strong: Filipino martial arts in the San Diego community

NBC 7 is celebrating Filipino American History Month and the many contributions of the Filipino community to San Diego, including the tradition of Filipino Martial Arts.

“It's rooted in the late 1800s, early 1900s. The Filipinos were fighting the Spanish and fighting the Americans in the Philippines," said Chaz Ciancgo, the owner of Pulahan Derobio Eskrima.

Ciancgo said knowledge is power when it comes to teaching and learning Filipino Martial Arts.

“People were always like, ‘Oh, I didn't know we had a martial art, I didn't know we had this. I thought Filipinos were just lumpia and pancit,” Ciancgo said.

There were four styles of Filipino Martial Arts represented and working together at the dojo, Friday evening.

The Derobio Style of Eskrima, Siete Pares, Babao and Inayan Martial Arts.

And just about anyone can participate. Ciancgo said he has some students as young as three years old and some in their 60s.

“All levels of ability, from newcomers to the yard to seasoned veterans and black belts,” Ciancgo said.

Even military and law enforcement members.

Ciancgo said Filipino Martial Arts is an ancient art form he and many others hope doesn’t fade away.

“I'm a second-generation instructor, my son is a third-generation instructor and I hope that they kind of take that upon themselves. That's the only way you can keep it alive,” Ciancgo said.

They’re currently getting ready for their next big showcase, the annual Legends of FMA Tournament in April or May of 2024.

In past years, they’ve had as many as 150 competitors, from 50 different schools around the country and even some from Canada.

“When I look back and I see the ability to share with different schools and to have my son be an instructor under me and to have the people I have supporting me, it feels like I’ve done something right.

U.S. Congress designated October as Filipino American History Month, back in 2009.