Keeping people and sea lions safe from each other along the La Jolla coastline

The June gloom did not keep people away from La Jolla Cove and the surrounding beach areas, this weekend.

As sea lion pupping season continues into July, a community group is refining a list of proposals to protect them.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

La Jolla Beaches and Parks, Inc., is a community non-profit organization that preserves, protects, and enhances the parks, beaches, other recreational resources, open spaces, and coastal accesses within an area that spans 1.6 miles.

Earlier this year, the organization formed what's known as the La Jolla Cove Access Working group. Back in July 2022, two male sea lions went viral after being recorded on video chasing people at the Cove in what one expert said was normal mating behavior.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No one was hurt in that incident. Almost a year ago, three pups were found dead there. According to wildlife investigators, the deaths were caused by human contact.

The working group has compiled suggestions for possible solutions to the problem.

Provide new warning signage

Distribute safe viewing guidelines in several languages to be given on tour buses

Identify a dedicated area for viewing

Create a deterrent system to keep sea lions from the beach

Explore options for hiring a park ranger

There are City of San Diego park rangers present at nearby Point La Jolla, because of a prior Coastal Development Permit (CDP). It remains closed to allow sea lions a safe place for pupping. Public access to the Cove is unrestricted. A new CDP would be required to establish enforcement measures.

A Coastal Development Permit is required for construction activities to ensure they comply with regulations and protect the environment. It can be a months long process that can take more than a year.

The Marine Mammals Protection Act already addresses distance and safety requirements for sea lions. But with no budget for enforcement currently, it is not an effective option.

Madi Clay is a diving instructor who takes students in the water at La Jolla Cove every day. She said she believes the large and small sea lions can coexist with tourists and swimmers.

“Everyone likes to be in the water," Clay said. The sea lions like to be in the water, too. As long as we’re not in their personal space, we’re two ships passing in the night.”