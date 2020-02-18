Keeping an Eagle Eye Out for Bald Eagle’s Eggs to Hatch

A bald eagle has laid two eggs in a nest in Platteville, Colorado, just north of Denver, and now the country is waiting for the birth of the new patriotic birds.

The first egg appeared on Valentine's Day, according to a Facebook post by Xcel Energy, a utility company that serves the region. And another egg was spotted in the nest a couple of days later.

The 6-foot-wide, 5-foot-deep nest is perched in a cottonwood tree near the Fort St. Vrain Station owned by Xcel Energy.

They have installed two cameras, which first went online in 2003, showing different angles of the nest.

The eggs are expected to hatch in late March to early April, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

Once an endangered species, the bald eagle populations have recovered significantly with an estimated 16-thousand nesting pairs living in the lower 48 states.

Among them, two bald eagles in Southern California that got a head start on the Colorado pair when two eggs were laid in their nest in early January.

'Jackie' and 'Shadow,' as they're affectionately known, are waiting along with countless birdwatchers for their eggs to hatch.

You can keep watch of the nest on the Big Bear Bald Eagle cam hosted by Friends of Big Bear Valley.