Kearny Mesa Hotel Turned into Quarantine Site to Support COVID-19 Individuals

A Kearny Mesa hotel confirmed on Wednesday it would house quarantined individuals held at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar.

The Ramada by Wyndham San Diego North Hotel and Conference Center has been designated as a quarantine site, the hotel confirmed.

The 151-room hotel which sits on five acres of open land located near major freeways in Kearny Mesa, “has been recognized by the government as one of the safest sites in the community because of its location, security and established protocols to support COVID-19 quarantine individuals,” the hotel said in a release.

Individuals heading to the hotel have undergone medical screenings and show only mild or no symptoms and will be tested and continuously monitored for the virus, Ramada said.

As of March 16, the hotel has been completely secured from the public with strong law enforcement presence, Ramada said.

The Federal Government Health & Human Services and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services are managing operations at the hotel with support from the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

“We all have a humanitarian responsibility to assist during this health crisis,” said hotel owner, Maurice Correia. “These Coronavirus individuals being housed at our hotel are not sick enough for hospital care and need to go someplace to be monitored through the incubation process. We are working with Government authorities to do everything we can to help and protect our citizenry from further exposure.”

In addition, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said on March 18, that 1,472 motel rooms are available for individuals who've tested positive but don't have the ability to isolate at home. This may include homeless individuals, a senior citizen in a living facility or a person who lives in a one-room apartment with others.

There was no information if when the federal quarantined individuals are released if the Ramada will transform into a site for local quarantine individuals.