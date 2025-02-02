Summit in Kearny Mesa explores intersection of health care and technology

Hundreds of doctors, researchers and technology companies convened in San Diego this week to discuss the future of medicine.

The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center in Kearny Mesa hosted the two-day Sharp HealthCare Spatial Computing Summit.

"This is basically the intersection of health care and great technology, all to really help the patient,” Dr. Tommy Korn said.

Korn organized the event that gathered doctors from 10 countries, university researchers and tech companies.

“Believe it or not, this is a really great time on the human race, and health care can help lead the way,” Korn said.

In between lectures and presentations, Sharp and visiting tech companies displayed a variety of tools patients could see in the future. A lot of focus on Thursday was placed on the Apple Vision Pro, a set of advanced goggles that allow a doctor to see their patient while superimposing several digital interfaces in their field of view.

“We can touch it, rotate it, move in and out and see really cool things,” Korn explained. “It's like giving a doctor superpowers to do things that they've never imagined before.”

Korn hoped the summit would inspire new ideas, encourage collaboration between researchers and eventually make a trip to the doctor or hospital faster, safer and more affordable.

"The world is growing at an exponential pace,” he concluded. “The future is here right before our very eyes.”

Korn predicted patients would begin seeing their physician using the Apple Vision Pro as soon as next year.