A San Diego woman accused of running over and killing her friend who pleaded with her not to drive drunk changed her plea to guilty in court Tuesday.

Latisha Cherme Ingram, 33, faces five felony charges, including second-degree murder and DUI, after an incident in Kearny Mesa left her friend died.

On June 27, Ingram was involved in an argument with her friend, Ha Minh Ta, in a parking lot off Convoy Street near Dagget Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Ingram had gone out with co-workers for food and drinks.

Gabriela Rojo, another friend with Ingram that night, testified in court Tuesday that she and Ta tried to stop Ingram but failed. Rojo tried calling Ingram an Uber, and Ta tried to physically stop her.

Suspected DUI Driver Runs Over Friend Trying to Stop Her from Driving

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke to an employee of a restaurant nearby who refused the suspect alcohol because she appeared to be too drunk. (Published Friday, June 28, 2019)

“She seemed angry, impatient, and she wanted to leave,” Rojo said. “She said, ‘I’m going home, like, just leave me the (expletive) alone.’”

Rojo said Ta was holding onto Ingram’s car door as she drove off “very fast.”

“I remember I was behind the car, and I looked at him -- his feet, and he couldn’t catch his balance because I was telling him, ‘Let go,’ but she was driving too fast,” Rojo said in court.

Woman Faces Murder Charges After She Runs Over Friend

Witnesses say a woman drove over a man who tried stopping her from driving drunk. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published Friday, June 28, 2019)

As Ingram drove out of the parking lot and turned south on Convoy Street, Ta was run over. He was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital.

“I think he was trying to be a good citizen, stop her from drinking and driving,” said Kiana Smith, an employee at the nearby Raki Raki restaurant.

Smith told NBC 7 Ingram had been refused service because she was “clearly drunk.”

On Tuesday, the defense said Ingram later returned to the scene. Rojo testified she saw Ingram talking with police and that she was trying to blame Ta’s death on her.

“She was saying that I was a liar and that I killed Ha. She said that I did it – that I was driving the car. And she kept saying my name, ‘Gaby, Gaby, Gaby,’” Rojo said.

Prosecutors did not initially know Ingram’s blood alcohol concentration that night, but in court Tuesday, it was revealed that Ingram was allegedly driving with a 0.182 BAC – more than twice the legal limit.

Court documents show Ingram was previously convicted of DUI in Orange County in 2010.

Since Ingram’s arrest, a judge deemed her a danger to the community and set her bail at $2.5 million. If Ingram is convicted on second-degree murder, she faces 15 years to life in prison.