4 men killed after suspected DUI crash on SR-163 in Kearny Mesa identified

The victims were in a Toyota Prius that was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on the southbound side of the freeway at Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported

By City News Service

The three-car collision was reported on SR-163 near Interstate 805 at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2024.

Authorities Monday publicly identified the four men in their 20s killed in a predawn suspected DUI collision on State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa.

Killed in the three-vehicle pileup on Friday were Faruk Cetin, 27, Mahsun Dursun, 23, Abdurrezak Hizmali, 27, and Baris Savas, 25, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victims were in a Toyota Prius sedan that was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on the southbound side of the freeway at Interstate 805 shortly before 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The impact caused the car to veer out of control and crash, ejecting all four men.

The driver of a second Prius then came upon the scene of the accident and crashed his car, CHP public affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

Cetin and Dursun died at the site of the wreck. Paramedics took Hizmali and Savas to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The overnight crash shut down the southbound lanes of State Route 163 near Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa for the entire morning, causing a traffic nightmare. NBC 7's Allison Ash reports on July 19, 2024.

Information on where the victims lived remained unavailable Monday.

The drivers of the Tacoma and the second Prius involved the pileup — 24-year-old Aleim Garcia Alavez of San Marcos and 32-year-old Edward Frederick Poss of San Diego, respectively — were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the CHP.

