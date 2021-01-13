Karl Strauss Brewing Company Permanently Shutters La Jolla Brewpub and Restaurant

After 25 years in business in La Jolla, Karl Strauss has permanently shuttered its brewpub and restaurant on Wall Street, the company announced this week.

The San Diego-based brewer said the company had made the “difficult decision” to close its longtime location in the seaside community.

“The support we’ve gotten from you during the pandemic has been incredible,” a message posted to the Karl Strauss website read. “For that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Karl Strauss continues to operate brewpubs in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area and 4S Ranch. Due to the stay-at-home order and its COVID-19 health restrictions, those locations are, for now, only able to offer takeout service.

The company also has locations in downtown San Diego and Carlsbad – and in other parts of Southern California, including Temecula, downtown Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company first opened in downtown San Diego on Feb. 2, 1989, and is credited as being one of the first breweries as the city’s beer scene was rising. It was founded by Chris Cramer, Matt Rattner and master brewer Karl M. Strauss (Cramer’s cousin).

Though the brewery has grown tremendously in the past 30+ years, it continues to be part of the San Diego Brewers Guild, an organization that works to promote small, local, independent brewers.

