She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts.

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has already had one trial end in a hung jury.

A verdict has been reached in the second murder trial of Karen Read, who is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in a case that has generated over three years of heated debate.

The jury began deliberating Friday after nearly eight weeks of testimony. On the verdict slip are three charges — second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Prosecutors have alleged that Read killed O'Keefe with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m., and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read's attorneys have argued that she was framed, and their claims in support of that theory, including the disputed Google search "hos long to die in cold," have attracted both supporters and detractors nationwide.

This is Read's second murder trial. The first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial over a hung jury.

