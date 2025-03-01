KAABOO music festival is not happening this summer.

In a statement to NBC 7, a spokesperson for the 22nd District Agricultural Association, who manages the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said, "FLAAC did not make its deposit payment per its agreement, and we decided it was time to move on. While we are disappointed that FLAAC was unable to move forward with KAABOO in 2025, the Del Mar Fairgrounds remains an amazing venue for a fun-filled, high-quality music festival, as we demonstrate every summer with multiple stages of live music and entertainment during the San Diego County Fair."

KAABOO's last event was held in Del Mar in 2019. Since then, the festival has faced its share of problems.

A lawsuit was filed last year, when the City of Solana Beach sued the 22nd District Agricultural Association, claiming the fairgrounds approved the event without going through the proper review process set by the California Environmental Quality Act. A settlement was then reached between both sides.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2020, many people with tickets to the event said they never got their money back after that year's festivities were canceled due to the pandemic.

The relationship with the 22nd District Agricultural Association also ended on bad terms when the former festival ownership planned to move it to Petco Park after 2020.

After years of lawsuits, multiple changes in brand ownership and a terminated relationship with the Padres franchise, KAABOO announced in 2023 its return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, under new ownership -- the Festival Licensing and Acquisition Corporation or FLAAC.

The KAABOO website does not list exact dates or have any other information except for a message that says "Stay Tuned."

NBC 7 reached out to FLAAC for a comment on the cancellation. We have not heard back.