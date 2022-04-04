Justin Bieber Rocks Padres Hat During Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber was seen wearing a familiar brown and gold hat during his Grammys performance Sunday night.

The Grammy-nominated singer rocked a Padres hat while performing his hit song, "Peaches." Bieber's hat choice caught the attention of many San Diegans, and even the Padres' official twitter account.

You sure do look good in brown and gold, @justinbieber 🤎💛 #Grammys — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2022

Padres' broadcaster Jesse Agler joined in on the chatter and tweeted:

Well now I know why Bieber asked me for that hat. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) April 4, 2022

One Twitter saw Bieber's hat as a token of good luck and wrote, "Justin Bieber wore a @Padres hat during his Grammys performance. World Series 2022 winners confirmed."

Justin Bieber wore a @Padres hat during his Grammys performance. World Series 2022 winners confirmed. — Hapa Haole (@hapahaolebabe) April 4, 2022

Another Twitter user chimed in, making a fun, timely prediction, and said, "Justin Bieber to throw out the first pitch on opening day after wearing a Padres hat at the Grammys."

Justin Bieber to throw out the first pitch on opening day after wearing a Padres hat at the Grammys — Nestor Vega (@Chancho_SD) April 4, 2022

While most of the Twittersphere enjoyed the look, one person was unsure about Bieber's choice of headwear.

I don’t know if it’s good or bad juju to see Justin Bieber wearing a @Padres hat?! I just know it’s rare to see the Padres on a national stage. Of any kind. Ever. pic.twitter.com/njpZ0TkCtA — Chris Fore (@chriscfore) April 4, 2022

Another person interpreted Bieber's decision as doom for the Padres' upcoming season.

Bieber wearing a Padres hat makes me feel our season is even more doomed. — Kara (@kArAsd) April 4, 2022

The 28-year-old popstar earned eight nominations at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Bieber also kicked off "The Justice World Tour" in San Diego at Pechanga Arena earlier this year.

As for Padres fans, you can expect the Friars to take the field on April 7 (opening day) at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks.