Justin Bieber Rocks Padres Hat During Grammys Performance

The Grammy-nominated singer rocked a Padres hat while performing his hit song, "Peaches" Sunday night

By Aleah Jarin

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Justin Bieber was seen wearing a familiar brown and gold hat during his Grammys performance Sunday night.

The Grammy-nominated singer rocked a Padres hat while performing his hit song, "Peaches." Bieber's hat choice caught the attention of many San Diegans, and even the Padres' official twitter account.

Padres' broadcaster Jesse Agler joined in on the chatter and tweeted:

One Twitter saw Bieber's hat as a token of good luck and wrote, "Justin Bieber wore a @Padres hat during his Grammys performance. World Series 2022 winners confirmed."

Another Twitter user chimed in, making a fun, timely prediction, and said, "Justin Bieber to throw out the first pitch on opening day after wearing a Padres hat at the Grammys."

While most of the Twittersphere enjoyed the look, one person was unsure about Bieber's choice of headwear.

Another person interpreted Bieber's decision as doom for the Padres' upcoming season.

The 28-year-old popstar earned eight nominations at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Bieber also kicked off "The Justice World Tour" in San Diego at Pechanga Arena earlier this year.

As for Padres fans, you can expect the Friars to take the field on April 7 (opening day) at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks.

