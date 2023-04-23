‘Just Another Day': WWII Veteran Surprised by Servicemembers for 100th Birthday in IB

For World War II veteran, John Lewis Larson, the morning started like all of the others.

“Just another day,” he said. “I’m usually awake between 6 and 6:30 a.m.”

However, it was not just another day.

“Well, I thought it was going to be another day until everybody started gathering around, pulling up chairs,” Larson said.

It was his 100th birthday, and his family ensured that he was celebrated.

“Upside down it says something about 100, it’s good to me, or something,” Larson laughed, trying to read a t-shirt he was wearing that said, ‘It took me 100 years to look this good.’

World War II veteran, CMPO John Lewis Larson, shaking hands on his 100th birthday. April 21, 2023.

Larson is the proud patriarch of a big family. So big, that when asked how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren there are, it took a while.

“There are four kids, and then Uncle John had Chrissy, Julian and then Maria,” RanDee Quinn-McLellan said while trying to count the family tree out with her younger sister. “Troy has two kids, so that’s two more.”

But, even with the growing bunch, Larson isn’t planning to return to parenting any time soon.

“Well, when I raised my four kids, or help raise them, my advice didn’t go very far. They didn’t listen. So, I don’t have a whole lot of advice for the young ones,” Larson laughed, as his daughter and grandchildren laughed along with him. “But they grow up good anyway or they seem to, unless I don’t know what’s going on.”

Larson has lived in Imperial Beach since his time with the U.S. Navy. He is a now-retired Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8) who served as an aircraft mechanic on Naval Air Station North Island.

To honor his service and milestone, members of the military community filled his driveway. The Navy choir arrived first to sing him ‘Happy Birthday,’ then came more servicemembers, and eventually the Mar Vista High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp joined in too.

Members of the U.S. Navy Choir honor World War II veteran, CMPO John Lewis Larson, on his 100th birthday in Imperial Beach. April 21, 2023.

For 100 years old, Larson didn’t miss a beat. He walked around the group for photos, tried on the many hats he was gifted, and thanked everyone for coming.

Although, he admitted the thing he is looking forward to most once this celebration is complete: “Probably tomorrow night, going to sleep. I’ll be tired."

As for his key to living a long, happy and healthy life?

“I get up in the morning, about the same time as I have for 100 years,” Larson said, as he described his routine. “I exercise so I don’t get stiff. Doctor says, ‘walk,’ so I walk and as long as I can, I will.”