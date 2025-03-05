Jury convicts Campland by the Bay killer of fatal shooting

A suspect accused of killing another man he had been sharing a hot tub with at Campland by the Bay in the spring of 2023 was found guilty of second-degree murder in a downtown courtroom.

Michael Callahan, 40, was convicted Feb. 28 of killing Ryan Abbott, who was 49 at the time of his death. A spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney's office told NBC 7 on Wednesday that Callahan, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on April 12, when he could receive a sentence of up to 40 years to life.

The shooting occurred the night of May 16, 2023, on the north part of Mission Bay at a site popular with families for camping and taking their kids to play.

During Callahan's arraignement, it was revealed that he had a disagreement with Abbott near the pool area of the resort. The defendant then left briefly, according to investigators, then returned and shot Abbott in the chest.

Abbott was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Callahan ran away after the shooting but was found in his motorhome at the park, according to investigators

