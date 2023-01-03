JURASSIC QUEST Returns to San Diego

Jurassic Quest is roaring into Del Mar Fairgrounds, January 20-22, 2023!

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. See a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon.

Meet the trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss 'The Quest' interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, 'Triceratots' soft play area, and MORE!

