Junior Lifeguard Program Returns in SD

A popular summertime youth program is back again in San Diego following months without organized sports or school activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Junior Lifeguard Program will have its first session of the summer on Monday, in which about 70 participants will register and undergo a swim and run assessment.

Children ages 7 to 17 learn a variety of things in the program, such as first aid and CPR, ocean and wave education, and more. Junior lifeguards get to improve their fitness and learn critical safety skills when it comes to the ocean.

Because COVID-19 is highly contagious, group sports have been banned in an effort to keep people safe from the virus. Businesses shuttered their doors for months and households were ordered to stay at home.

In the past month, more establishments in San Diego County have slowly reopened under the guidance of the state. It is unclear when organized sports will be allowed again. As of Monday, playing such sports like football or soccer is only allowed with members of the same household.

The program’s first session will begin at 10:30 a.m. at South Mission Beach.