Juneteenth Events In San Diego This Weekend

Americans across the nation this weekend will be celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating slavery's end in the United States, which President Joe Biden only just made into a federally-recognized holiday last year.
A quick history: Slavery was finally eradicated on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The reason it took so long was because enforcement relied on the advance of Union troops.
San Diegans started celebrating Juneteenth Friday and will be well into the weekend until official Juneteenth, which falls on Sunday.
The list below shows ways San Diegans know how to celebrate Juneteenth:
Saturday, June 18:
Juneteenth Freedom Bike Ride and Celebration
- What: Major Taylor Cycling Club San Diego and Worldbeat Center are taking riders of all ages on a 54-mile course around San Diego, Chula Vista, National City, Coronado Island, complete with a Ride with GPS route, then a concert celebration afterward
- Concert celebration will include information booths, a children's bike rodeo, special opening to WorldBeat Center's new exhibit, "Pathways to Freedom," and of course live music
- When: Gather 7:30 a.m., rollout at 8:15 a.m., concert celebration from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Where: WorldBeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., in Balboa Park
North San Diego County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration
- What: Local artists, musicians, a kids zone, sports clinics, vendor booths, free health screenings and a vaccine station
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Pier View Way and Freeman Street in Oceanside
Community Actor's Theatre and Common Ground Theatre
- What: Outdoor event with music, dancing, history, storytelling, reflection, vendors, physical art and special guest performances by Devon Stallion and J'Rayl
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: The Jacobs Center For Neighborhood Innovation at 404 Euclid Ave. in the Market Creek Plaza
The Cooper Family Foundation's annual Juneteenth Celebration
- What: With the theme of "Healing the Community," the event includes educational programs, cultural performances, gospel music and more
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Memorial Park, 2975 Ocean View Blvd.
Juneteenth Vegan Soul Food Cookout — O.B. People's CO-OP
- What: A vegan soul food cookout
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Market, 4765 Voltaire St.
The Old Globe Theater's Juneteenth Celebration
- What: Poetry and music by performers Def Sound, Reg E Gaines and Brittany Taylor; a choir performance by David Dredden and Undefeated; a Juneteenth storytelling by poet Alyce Smith Cooper; a comedy set by Kree Rushing; and a presentation by The Old Globe called "Sucker Punched"
- When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Lowell Davies Festival Theatre Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way
Soul Swap's Juneteenth Takeover Market
- What: Black-owned business products, services, foods, a kids play area. DJ sets will be performed by DJ Drumma Girl, DJ Ash D and DJ D Nyce
- When: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Where: 1640 Camino Del Rio North
- $5 fee per person for entry
Juneteenth and Black Music Month Celebration
- What: Music, poetry and a dash of history
- When: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Community Room at Scripps Miramar Ranch Public Library, 10301 Scripps Lake Dr.
Sunday, June 19:
Juneteenth Celebration 5k
- What: 5k and a kid's 1k, medals, T-shirts, goodie bags and more
- When: 7 a.m. for the adult 5k, and 7:30 a.m. for the kid's race
- Where: 6350 College Grove Dr.
Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County's Juneteenth "Paddle for Peace"
- What: Yoga and surf lessons, a beach cleanup, games and a Ocean-friendly community BBQ
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 8300 Camino Del Oro., La Jolla Shores
Juneteenth Wellness Festival
- What: The Yoga Bus brings yoga, fitness classes, wellness, fashion vendors, live DJs, art, panel discussions, plant-based food, swag bags and all Black-owned businesses
- When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Intercontinental Hotel, 901 Bayfront Ct.
La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends 2022 Celebration
- What: Food, art, music, history, dance, crafts and family fun
- When: Noon to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: MacArthur Park, 4975 Memorial Drive