Juneteenth Events In San Diego This Weekend

Americans across the nation this weekend will be celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating slavery's end in the United States, which President Joe Biden only just made into a federally-recognized holiday last year.

A quick history: Slavery was finally eradicated on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The reason it took so long was because enforcement relied on the advance of Union troops.

San Diegans started celebrating Juneteenth Friday and will be well into the weekend until official Juneteenth, which falls on Sunday.

Community leaders and members gathered in downtown San Diego to celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S. NBC 7’s Kelvin Henry has details.

The list below shows ways San Diegans know how to celebrate Juneteenth:

Saturday, June 18:

What: Major Taylor Cycling Club San Diego and Worldbeat Center are taking riders of all ages on a 54-mile course around San Diego, Chula Vista, National City, Coronado Island, complete with a Ride with GPS route, then a concert celebration afterward

When: Gather 7:30 a.m., rollout at 8:15 a.m., concert celebration from 1 to 5 p.m.

What: Local artists, musicians, a kids zone, sports clinics, vendor booths, free health screenings and a vaccine station

What: Outdoor event with music, dancing, history, storytelling, reflection, vendors, physical art and special guest performances by Devon Stallion and J'Rayl

What: With the theme of "Healing the Community," the event includes educational programs, cultural performances, gospel music and more

Juneteenth Vegan Soul Food Cookout — O.B. People's CO-OP

What: A vegan soul food cookout

What: Poetry and music by performers Def Sound, Reg E Gaines and Brittany Taylor; a choir performance by David Dredden and Undefeated; a Juneteenth storytelling by poet Alyce Smith Cooper; a comedy set by Kree Rushing; and a presentation by The Old Globe called "Sucker Punched"

What: Black-owned business products, services, foods, a kids play area. DJ sets will be performed by DJ Drumma Girl, DJ Ash D and DJ D Nyce

What: Music, poetry and a dash of history

Sunday, June 19:

What: 5k and a kid's 1k, medals, T-shirts, goodie bags and more

What: Yoga and surf lessons, a beach cleanup, games and a Ocean-friendly community BBQ

What: The Yoga Bus brings yoga, fitness classes, wellness, fashion vendors, live DJs, art, panel discussions, plant-based food, swag bags and all Black-owned businesses

