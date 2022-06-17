Juneteenth Celebrations Across San Diego County

San Diegans are gathering and hosting events in celebration of Juneteenth. The holiday marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, but many Black people remained enslaved for years after that executive order.

On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery in the United States.

The holiday which was primarily celebrated in Texas and the Southeast for many years is now being recognized in many places around the Country.

In 2021, Juneteenth was celebrated for the first time as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The Juneteenth flag was raised above the San Diego County Administration Building on Friday with more than 100 celebrating the occasion.

“It was very inspiring to see the flag go up today and to know that there are people we can look up to make sure that this happens more often,” Kristina Buckner said.

The raising of the Juneteenth flag was also a teaching moment.

“It gave me chills because when my sons and may daughters who are my heirs see that they will have an idea that steps like this is helping to erase racism right here in San Diego County,” community leader Roosevelt Williams III said.

The holiday is celebrated in various ways, but many people say it’s a time for education and celebration.

“There are three pillars in that celebration. One, to educate the community about Juneteenth. Two is to feed the community, everybody can get a free plate and a little feel-good music and entertainment [third pillar],” Sidney Cooper of the Cooper Family Foundation said.

The Cooper Family Foundation hosts an annual Juneteenth celebration at Memorial Park in San Diego.

The significance of the holiday was expressed by many local leaders at the celebration on the Plaza near the County Administration Building.

“My father was a proponent of this holiday Juneteenth, he would always tell us to celebrate Juneteenth like July 4th, it’s Black people's Independence Day and to celebrate and for us to recognize that as a city, as a county and a community is important for inclusion and us moving forward,” Cooper said.

On Saturday, multiple events are planned for the holiday around the county.

At 7:30 a.m., the World Beat Cultural Center will host a Juneteenth bike ride through Mid-City/Downtown San Diego. People of all ages who ride bikes or are interested in riding bikes and support diversity, equity and community-building are welcome to join. The ride is organized and led by Major Taylor Cycling Club San Diego. 2100 Park Blvd. in Balboa Park.

The North San Diego County Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Oceanside at Pier View Way and Freeman Street, with local artists and musicians, a kids zone, sports clinics, vendor booths, free health screenings and a vaccine station. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 10 a.m., Community Actor's Theatre and Common Ground Theatre will host an outdoor event at the Jacobs Center in Market Creek Plaza with history, music, dancing, storytelling, reflection, vendors and physical art. The Jacobs Center For Neighborhood Innovation is at 404 Euclid Ave.

The Cooper Family Foundation will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration at Memorial Park, 2975 Ocean View Blvd., with the theme of "Healing the Community." The event includes educational programs, cultural performances, gospel music and more. The event begins at 11 a.m.

At noon, The Old Globe Theater will host its sixth annual Juneteenth celebration. Hosted by Gill Sotu, the event's lineup includes poetry and music by performers Def Sound, Reg E Gaines and Brittany Taylor; a choir performance by David Dredden and Undefeated; a Juneteenth storytelling by poet Alyce Smith Cooper; a comedy set by Kree Rushing; and a presentation by The Old Globe called "Sucker Punched." Lowell Davies Festival Theatre Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way.

Also at noon, Soul Swapmeet will celebrate Juneteenth with a showcase for Black-owned business products, services, foods and passions. DJ sets will be performed by DJ Drumma Girl, DJ Ash D and DJ D Nyce. The event features food vendors and a kids play area. It's being held at 1640 Camino Del Rio North.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., the Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County will host its Juneteenth community barbecue with a "Paddle for Peace," yoga and surf lessons, a beach cleanup and food. La Jolla Shores, 8300 Camino Del Oro.

At noon, The La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends 2022 celebration will kick off at MacArthur Park, 4975 Memorial Drive. The event will feature food, art, music, history, dance, crafts and family fun.

Finally, on Monday, all public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed in observance of the holiday.

County- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Sunday and Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday. Some vaccination and testing clinics will be open.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, except for: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, 4S Ranch Recreation Office (all parks will be open), Valley Center Recreation Center and community teen centers.

All county offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday.