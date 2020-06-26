June 27 Is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day: Resources to Help

When we think of post traumatic stress, we generally think of our Servicemembers and Veterans but this can really affect anyone who has suffered a traumatic experience.

This day is to talk about different services and just make people aware of what PTSD exactly is.

PTSD is defined as a group of symptoms that can develop as a result of an actual or life-threatening experience. Things like threatened death, serious bodily harm, or assault.

It can also include things like natural disasters, combat, or even robberies or sexual assault.

Generally when we think of PTSD, we think of the brave men and women who fight for our country.

In the military community more than 76,000 service members have experienced post traumatic stress.

NBC 7 spoke with a Veteran and Certified Brain Injury Specialist to get a better idea of post traumatic stress, and what someone should do if they're suffering.

“If you’re a Veteran, visit the VA. If you’re a person that’s not sure what to do; just talk to someone. Don’t sit around thinking and hoping that you’re naturally going to get better, find someone to speak to and hopefully make your way to a medical professional,” explained Clint Pearman.

Pearman is also involved with Wounded Warrior Homes, a non profit in San Diego County, that has services available to help with post traumatic stress. More information is here: https://www.woundedwarriorhomes.org/

VA San Diego Healthcare System information can be found here: https://www.sandiego.va.gov/contact/