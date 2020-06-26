San Diego

June 27 Is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day: Resources to Help

June 27 is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day (PTSD), an important day to shed some light on something that affects so many, especially our military.

By Ashley Matthews and Ashley Matthews

Jersey Shore American Flag
Getty Images

A couple watches the sunset underneath an American flag on May 24, 2020 in Cape May, New Jersey.

" data-ellipsis="false">

When we think of post traumatic stress, we generally think of our Servicemembers and Veterans but this can really affect anyone who has suffered a traumatic experience.

This day is to talk about different services and just make people aware of what PTSD exactly is.

PTSD is defined as a group of symptoms that can develop as a result of an actual or life-threatening experience. Things like threatened death, serious bodily harm, or assault.

It can also include things like natural disasters, combat, or even robberies or sexual assault.

Generally when we think of PTSD, we think of the brave men and women who fight for our country.

In the military community more than 76,000 service members have experienced post traumatic stress.

NBC 7 spoke with a Veteran and Certified Brain Injury Specialist to get a better idea of post traumatic stress, and what someone should do if they're suffering.

“If you’re a Veteran, visit the VA. If you’re a person that’s not sure what to do; just talk to someone. Don’t sit around thinking and hoping that you’re naturally going to get better, find someone to speak to and hopefully make your way to a medical professional,” explained Clint Pearman.

Pearman is also involved with Wounded Warrior Homes, a non profit in San Diego County, that has services available to help with post traumatic stress. More information is here: https://www.woundedwarriorhomes.org/

VA San Diego Healthcare System information can be found here: https://www.sandiego.va.gov/contact/

San DiegoPTSDsan diego VA HospitalWounded Warrior Homes
