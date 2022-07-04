July 4th Weather: Marine Layer May Cover Coastal Firework Shows in San Diego

San Diegans all over the county will be celebrating America's 246 birthday under somewhat cloudy to mostly clear skies, even during overnight hours.

Low clouds and fog could reduce the view of firework shows by the coast, where people can enjoy the comfortable mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. This could throw a wrench in firework viewing plans as many of the county's most popular firework shows are by the coast, such as the Big Bay Boom.

Planning on watching fireworks🎆tonight? Here's what you'll need to know! 🇺🇸



🔵 Excellent viewing for inland areas, some reduced visibility for the coast due to low clouds/fog.



🔴 Temps will be mild and cool tonight.



🔵 Occasionally windy for the deserts this evening.

#CAwx pic.twitter.com/SREAx8YvDU — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Inland valley dwellers should expect mostly clear skies with temperatures staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear inland conditions will be excellent for viewing fireworks, the NWS San Diego added.

Snag a sweater if you're up in the mountains where conditions should remain in the low 50s with clear skies.

Desert denizens will have a clear view and warm but windy night conditions in the upper 60s.