Julian Preps for Snow, Reminds Visitors to Clean Up

Some tourists were a little disappointed that morning snow in Julian didn't stick around long enough for them to enjoy, but the tiniest amount of it turned out to be just enough.

Some traveled near and far for the quaint feels of a cold Christmas town. Bundled-up families made the most of what little snow was left on the ground, but it was a good reminder for the weekend for visitors to pick up after themselves and be careful on the roads.



Wednesday, though, people were making the most of it, while Caltrans crews prepared for another round of storms.

The streets of downtown were packed because many came for snow, but many settled for the next best thing: pie.

“The pies here are famous so definitely can’t leave Julian without one,” San Diego resident Sonya Vargas said.

Vargas and a friend were among hundreds looking for snow.

“She has never seen snow, so we were really hoping to, like, catch some patches here and there, but it is not looking like that’s gonna happen,” Vargas said.

Julian thrives off tourism, but it can also be a headache for locals when snow is in the forecast. Many have to clean up litter and find strangers on their property.

“They’re playing in their yard, and they’ll use their yard as a restroom,” David, a Julian local, told NBC 7. “ They’ve also been found to go on porches and use other people’s barbeques. We love it that you come up. Put the trash in the trash cans.”

Caltrans is working to prevent dangerous road conditions. One worker cleared out a ditch full of leaves and debris along state Route 79. If it clogs during the next storm, overflowing water could freeze.

“We have an all-in approach whenever it comes to public safety,” Caltrans’ Chief of Maintenance Shawn Rizzutto said. “We try to provide and keep the roads open. So, our partners at the CHP are also monitoring the conditions of the road.”

Caltrans is monitoring weather conditions, but today will stay mild. They want to remind people to never drive through running water.

Meanwhile, a bit southeast of Julian, light snow has fallen on Mount Laguna.