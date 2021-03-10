North County

Judge Pushes Back Hearing on Reopening North County Schools Lawsuit to Monday

The state said it needed more time to respond to the amendments in the lawsuit so the judge granted its request to push the hearing to Monday

By Audra Stafford and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of North County parents who sued the state of California to get their children back into classrooms was met with a setback Wednesday when a judge held off a decision on the case.

The Parent Association of North County San Diego, an organization of parents whose children attend school in North County, is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, other state leaders and school districts in Carlsbad, Poway, Oceanside, San Marcos, Vista and San Dieguito to have all classrooms reopen.

During a virtual ex parte hearing on Wednesday, a judge decided to put off on making a decision regarding the parent association’s request for an injunction to allow students to return to class for in-person learning.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Stays in Purple Tier

forecast 9 hours ago

Late Winter Storm Brings Heavy Rain and Snow to San Diego County

The state said it needed more time to respond to amendments in the lawsuit.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been nearly a year since many students have stepped foot in a classroom. Since last March, thousands of San Diego County students have been learning remotely and some parents say the isolation of distance learning has impacted their children’s mental health and grades.

California’s guidelines state counties that remain on the red tier of its color-coded system for at least two weeks can resume in-person learning. San Diego County, however, remains in the purple tier.

Are We There Yet? San Diego County's Pathways to Red Tier

With those guidelines, middle and high schools have been unable to reopen and parents involved in the lawsuit say that is unfair since some schools have been open for months.

“We have high school juniors and seniors whose grades are falling through the floor and they’re applying for colleges and there’s extreme irremediable harm that’s being suffered by these children,” said Lee Andelin, the plaintiffs’ attorney. “The state has been dragging its feet at least certainly since January when the latest framework was issued.”

Plaintiffs asked the judge if the hearing could be rescheduled to Friday, but the state pushed to reschedule to Monday. The judge granted the state’s request and the next hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

This article tagged under:

North CountyLawsuitschoolsreopening schoolsHearing
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us