San Diego

Join the San Diego Humane Society, NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 for the annual Walk for Animals on March 22 at Kit Carson Park in North County!

Participants to gather and celebrate their love for animals while raising lifesaving funds for homeless pets and injured wildlife.

The San Diego Humane Society invites the community to participate in their annual Walk for Animals — at Kit Carson Park in Escondido on Saturday, March 22. Thousands of supporters and their furry friends will make a lifesaving difference as they walk to raise money for homeless pets, rescued animals and injured wildlife.

This event marks San Diego Humane Society's largest fundraising effort of the year so far, with the goal of raising over $300,000. The community’s support ensures that the organization can continue to provide care for the 40,000+ animals who rely on them every year.

The morning features a 2-mile walk or ½-mile walk, doggie activities, dog spa, live music, and vendor booths.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: San Diego Humane Society’s Annual Walk for Animals — North County

WHEN: Saturday, March 22, 2025

TIME: 7am-11am

WHERE: Kit Carson Park in Escondido - 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025

For more information and to register, click here!

