San Diego

Join Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) & MOR Furniture this Saturday, October 21 to Help Kids across North County

Build Beds with MOR Furniture!

Join Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and MOR Furniture in building beds for kids!

Beds built at this event will be used for kids across the North County San Diego Area to prevent them from sleeping on the floor, or other compromised situations. Come join the fun!

MOR Furniture For Less - West Wing Parking Lot (Poe's Side), 6965 Consolidated Way, San Diego, CA 92121

Saturday, October 21 (9am-12pm)

For more information and to register, click here!

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunity
