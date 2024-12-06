Jogger killed in possible street-racing crash in Point Loma ID'd

Authorities identified Friday a jogger who was struck and killed by a speeding driver, possibly a street racer, in Point Loma earlier this week.

Michael "Casey" Ellis, 30, was crossing Nimitz Boulevard against a red light when he was struck by a BMW that police suspect was racing a white Ford Mustang in southbound lanes around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to SDPD officer David O'Brien said. He died at the scene.

Family members told NBC 7 that Ellis, who went by Casey, was born and raised in Louisiana and was in San Diego for work as a safety engineer on the Gaylord Pacifica project. He died weeks before his 31st birthday, they said.

The BWM fled the scene but was later located unoccupied at 3500 Canon Street.

"This area there is a lot of pedestrian and bicycle traffic even early in the morning as we all know Point Loma and Ocean Beach, it's a very athletic part of town," Denigan said.

The driver of the BMW has not yet been located. Police are also searching for the driver of the Mustang.

"We believe this may have a street racing nexus," SDPD Officer Michael Denigan said. "Two vehicles, both modified sports cars, traveling at a high rate of speed."

As part of their ongoing investigation, San Diego police are looking into the sightline a pedestrian and a driver would have from various distances. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video that they believe captured the moments before and after the deadly crash.

Southbound Nimitz Boulevard was closed for several hours early Thursday from Chatsworth Boulevard and Interstate 8 at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

