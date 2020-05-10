‘Joey Helped Everybody’: Carlsbad Family Remembers Good Samaritan Son Killed in Arizona

A Carlsbad family is mourning their son and brother after police say a 17-year-old shot and killed him after he tried to call police on the suspects in a hit-and-run crash in Arizona.

Joseph DeLegge, 22, was on his way home from work when he stopped to help someone involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Tempe area.

His father Louis DeLegge said it’s not surprising Joseph DeLegge stopped to help another driver Friday evening.

"Joey helped everybody. It didn't matter really who they were or where they were," Louis DeLegge told NBC 7. "Joey was the type of guy who calmed things down, never escalated things."

Joseph DeLegge and the crash victim went looking for the five teenagers who ran away from the other crashed vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department.

They found three of the five in a parking lot and DeLegge, using a firearm, told them to sit on a curb while he called for police. During this time a fourth person from the suspect vehicle, a 17-year-old, arrived at the parking lot, Tempe police said.

DeLegge told him to sit and wait too.

Tempe police said that as DeLegge turned back to the three teenagers, the 17-year-old pulled a handgun from his pocket, approached DeLegge and shot him in the cheek.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Detective Greg Bacon said.

The four teenagers fled the parking lot but were located by Tempe police who were already on the way. Police also recovered a backpack thrown in a lake containing the gun allegedly used to shoot DeLegge, police said.

The shooting suspect was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility for multiple charges including second degree murder, possession of marijuana and a narcotic drug, and driving on a suspended license.

Louis DeLegge

Louis DeLegge said he saw his son recently when Joseph DeLegge returned to Carlsbad for a family visit. Joseph DeLegge is one of 17 children, 14 boys and three girls.

The family moved to Carlsbad soon after Joseph DeLegge's birth in Seattle, according to his father.

Louis DeLegge said his son loved rescuing animals and even brought his pet pig to his last family visit.