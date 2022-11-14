Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park

The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over the outdoor park adjacent to San Diego's baseball field for 18 nights to give guests a chance to get their holiday shopping done while taking in some yuletide spirit.

Some of the stocking stuffers you'll be able to find at the market include candles, jewelry, toys, specialty teas and French goods. While exploring the winter wonderland guests can snack on holiday treats like bratwurst and shortbread all while washing it down with fragrant cider or sipping on mulled wine.

This holly, jolly larger-than-life event will be sure to send you home with sweet dreams of sugar plum fairies. A full display Christmas tree will be set up in a Whoville-esque fashion, marvelous light displays will ornament all of Gallager Square and a variety of holiday characters will be dressed up for the occasion. Of course, you'll be sure to find Kris Kringle there for the jubilee.

Alec Basanec/Petco Park Events

For this event, tickets range from $10 to $18 depending on age and what date you choose to go. To keep things organized this year they ask that guests sign up for a specific time slot to enter, but you can stay however long you please. Some dates are blacked out so make sure to check their website for more.

If this sounds like a merry plan to you, you can purchase a ticket here.