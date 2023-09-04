Jimmy Buffet's death raises skin cancer awareness

As you head outside to soak up the last few days of summer, are you remembering to protect yourself against the sun?

“When we go to the beach, yeah, but not at home,” said Bailey Gannon, an Arizona tourist visiting Mission Beach.

“We use 50 spf and for our face,” said San Diego resident Tammy Bailey.

It was definitely 5 o'clock in the Gaslamp, with the music world mourning the loss of a legend. The Margaritaville Hotel and Restaurant celebrated the life of the artist they called a "true national treasure." Jimmy Buffet fans, or Parrotheads as they call themselves, flocked to the hotel to enjoy what they say Buffet would also be doing.

Sun exposure comes with a potential risk of getting skin cancer. It’s not something that’s typically top of mind, at least not until this week. As music fans worldwide remember Jimmy Buffett's life, many are also reflecting on the rare cancer that took it away.

“It’s very sad,” said Rich Wilde from San Diego. “He had a lot of great songs and he's a legend that will be missed.”

Buffet died of Merkel cell skin cancer after a four-year battle.

“Anybody can get skin cancer, no matter the type of pigment in your skin, or no matter how old you are,” said Renee Grau, MD, dermatologist.

The good news is she says it can be prevented.

“It is recommended to wear sunscreen every day, particularly on your head neck areas arms, and hands at least an SPF 30 or higher,” said Grau.

She also recommends you avoid the sun during peak hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever possible. And that you stay on top of any changes in your skin.

“Oftentimes, it's a new, bump on the skin,” said Grau. “It can start spontaneously or just doesn't heal. If you have a nonhealing spot on your skin, you need to see your local dermatologist as soon as you can.”

Grau says a skin cancer diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence. The key is finding it early.

“It's important to focus on the future and what you would look like in the future and prioritize that,” said Kayla Gannon to her sister Bailey.

“I should really prioritize that,” responded Bailey.