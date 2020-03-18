Jimbo’s Seeks to Fill Jobs at Busy Grocery Stores During Coronavirus Pandemic

As non-essential businesses temporarily shutter during the coronavirus pandemic in San Diego County and beyond, one local grocery business is looking to fill dozens of positions to keep up with growing demands.

San Diego-based Jimbo’s is looking to hire a combined 60 to 75 news employees at its five locations across the county: 4S Ranch; Carlsbad; Carmel Valley; Escondido; and Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego.

The positions include food service, meat and produce clerks, stockers, cashiers, and baggers. Applications are being accepted via Jimbo’s website; the positions are being filled immediately, the company said Tuesday.

“As a result of recent announcements and guidance from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, we acknowledge our customers will continue to have increased needs during this difficult time and we want to be able to provide for them,” said Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder of Jimbo’s in a press release. “Health is one of the most important values we live and work by at Jimbo’s and we will continue to adhere to all of the recommended guidelines.”

Jimbo’s was founded by Someck in 1984 and is known for its organic and natural foods, and its ongoing support of local, organic farms, and San Diego brands.