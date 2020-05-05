Jimbo’s Donates $8,500 to Local Food Pantry to Feed San Diegans

Jimbo’s grocery store donated more than $8,000 to the Jewish Family Service's Hand Up Food Pantry to help feed San Diegans during the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer said in a statement.

The funds come from sales made from its paper bags, which were sold at 10 cents a bag per California law prior to April 25. Since then, the state has temporarily lifted its plastic bag ban since more retailers banned reusable bags from being used as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

From April 6 to 24, Jimbo’s, a San Diego-based health foods store, collected $8,542.80, all of which was donated to the food pantry on Tuesday. The grocery store said that because the majority of its customers use reusable bags, it saw an influx in paper bag charges before the ban was suspended.

Due to the virus’s tight grip on the economy, more and more families have had to rely on food drives and pantries. Jimbo’s donation to the Jewish Family Service's Hand Up Food Pantry will feed local households.

