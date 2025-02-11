Jewish Family Service of San Diego announces potential layoffs of its migrant shelter workers

Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced on Monday potential layoffs of its migrant shelter workers.

A number of staffers were given a 60-day notice due to a change in federal government funding and policies.

Under the Biden administration, migrants requesting asylum were bussed to shelters run by NGOs like Catholic Charities and JFS.

Since October 2018, Migrant Shelter Services helped nearly a quarter million people seeking asylum, according to the CEO of JFS. The organization provided them temporary shelter, food, case management, medical and legal services, among other things.

On Jan. 20, when the federal government shut down the CBP One App, which allowed migrants to claim asylum at the border, JFS says it stopped receiving new families at Shelter Services. JFS says no clients means potential layoffs and redirecting its resources.

In part of a statement released Monday, JFS CEO Michael Hopkins wrote: “Due to these changes in federal funding and policy, the SDRRN Migrant Shelter Services will be paused until there is better understanding of future community needs."

Staffers did not seem to know much about it.

“They mentioned it, but they didn’t say when," one JFS employee said.

The statement didn’t mention how many shelter workers would be affected — only that they were given 60 days’ notice.

“We are working to identify any potential opportunities for re-engagement with our valued Shelter Services staff in other departments in the future,” the CEO said.

JFS also blamed federal funding, not just policy changes; although the CEO did not speak specifically to the amount of money or where exactly it was coming from.

Last January, JFS received $22 million from FEMA to fund its Migrant Shelter Services.

JFS says it will continue with a stronger emphasis on legal services. In preparation for these expected policy changes, the organization is beefing up its staff and volunteer efforts for pro bono legal immigration services, especially for immigrants and undocumented members of our community.