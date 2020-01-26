Robbins Brothers

Jeweler Looking for Couple to Travel Europe in Search of Romantic Proposal Locations

Online applications will open on Valentine's Day at 9 a.m. PT

Robbins Brothers

Calling all couples!

A San Diego engagement ring store wants to hire you to travel to Europe to scout proposal spots for free.

Robbins Brothers launched a search to hire one lucky couple to travel for an all-expenses-paid trip to find the best proposal spots in the U.S. last year.

Local

ICYMI Sunday 3 hours ago

In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

trippie redd 3 hours ago

Seeing Redd

Now, the search is back and headed to Europe to find the best, most romantic proposal destinations.

To qualify, couples need to be in a serious relationship, engaged or married, active on social media, willing to contribute content about their experiences and be ready to travel abroad.

There are two ways to apply:

  • Attend the one limited in-store event where early applications will be accepted before they open to the rest of the U.S.
    • Robbins Brothers are hosting in-store interviews on Friday, Jan 31 from 7 - 9 a.m. at its San Diego store, located at 7717 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108.
  • Online applications will open on Valentine's Day at 9 a.m. PT and will be accepted through Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The finalists will be announced on March 16 and voting will be open to the public on March 23. The winners will be announced on April 6 and will have to complete their travel in 2020.

For more information visit their website.

This article tagged under:

Robbins BrothersRomantic Proposal
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us