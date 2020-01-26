Jeweler Looking for Couple to Travel Europe in Search of Romantic Proposal Locations

Calling all couples!

A San Diego engagement ring store wants to hire you to travel to Europe to scout proposal spots for free.

Robbins Brothers launched a search to hire one lucky couple to travel for an all-expenses-paid trip to find the best proposal spots in the U.S. last year.

Now, the search is back and headed to Europe to find the best, most romantic proposal destinations.

To qualify, couples need to be in a serious relationship, engaged or married, active on social media, willing to contribute content about their experiences and be ready to travel abroad.

There are two ways to apply:

Attend the one limited in-store event where early applications will be accepted before they open to the rest of the U.S. Robbins Brothers are hosting in-store interviews on Friday, Jan 31 from 7 - 9 a.m. at its San Diego store, located at 7717 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108.



Online applications will open on Valentine's Day at 9 a.m. PT and will be accepted through Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The finalists will be announced on March 16 and voting will be open to the public on March 23. The winners will be announced on April 6 and will have to complete their travel in 2020.

For more information visit their website.