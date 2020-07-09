Jeune Et Jolie's Outdoor Dining Transformation: Before & After By Monica Garske • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Here's a look at how Jeune et Jolie, a popular French bistro in Carlsbad, converted its parking lot on State Street into an all-outdoor dining room in these times of COVID-19. 10 photos 1/10 Jeune et Jolie The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience. 2/10 The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience. 3/10 The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience. 4/10 5/10 Devin Castaneda Jeune et Jolie moved its entire dining room into the parking lot, and now that outdoor dining area looks like this. 6/10 Devin Castaneda There is seating for 50 outside, with each table spaced 6 feet apart to allow for proper social distancing. 7/10 Jeune et Jolie owner John Resnick. 8/10 Devin Castaneda Jeune et Jolie owner John Resnick said the patio space allows his staff to serve up that high-quality hospitality that Jeune et Jolie is known for. 9/10 Devin Castaneda “Starry Night” is a prixe-fix, 5-course dining experience outside at Jeune et Jolie. Seating is only available by reservation. 10/10 Devin Castaneda “Starry Night” is a prixe-fix, 5-course dining experience outside at Jeune et Jolie. Seating is only available by reservation. This article tagged under: Eater San DiegoPodcastScene in San DiegoScene in San Diego Featuring EaterJeune et Jolie 0 More Photo Galleries LAPD Cars Damaged During Protests Cost $80,000 Each Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving Creative Markers Remind San Diegans to Keep Their Distance Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country