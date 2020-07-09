Jeune Et Jolie's Outdoor Dining Transformation: Before & After

By Monica Garske

Here's a look at how Jeune et Jolie, a popular French bistro in Carlsbad, converted its parking lot on State Street into an all-outdoor dining room in these times of COVID-19.

10 photos
1/10
Jeune et Jolie
The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience.
2/10
The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience.
3/10
The bistro’s 1,200-square-foot parking lot on State Street looked like this before it was transformed into the dreamy “Starry Night” dining experience.
4/10
5/10
Devin Castaneda
Jeune et Jolie moved its entire dining room into the parking lot, and now that outdoor dining area looks like this.
6/10
Devin Castaneda
There is seating for 50 outside, with each table spaced 6 feet apart to allow for proper social distancing.
7/10
Jeune et Jolie owner John Resnick.
8/10
Devin Castaneda
Jeune et Jolie owner John Resnick said the patio space allows his staff to serve up that high-quality hospitality that Jeune et Jolie is known for.
9/10
Devin Castaneda
“Starry Night” is a prixe-fix, 5-course dining experience outside at Jeune et Jolie. Seating is only available by reservation.
10/10
Devin Castaneda
“Starry Night” is a prixe-fix, 5-course dining experience outside at Jeune et Jolie. Seating is only available by reservation.

This article tagged under:

Eater San DiegoPodcastScene in San DiegoScene in San Diego Featuring EaterJeune et Jolie

More Photo Galleries

LAPD Cars Damaged During Protests Cost $80,000 Each
LAPD Cars Damaged During Protests Cost $80,000 Each
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving
Creative Markers Remind San Diegans to Keep Their Distance
Creative Markers Remind San Diegans to Keep Their Distance
Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country
Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us