Jerome's Furniture Spreads Holiday Cheer with Santa's Visit and Festive Treats

This holiday season, Jerome's Furniture invites families to create lasting memories at its much-anticipated Christmas Celebration. On December 16th, from 1-4 pm, families are invited to visit any of Jerome's five San Diego County showrooms for a special event filled with joy and holiday spirit.

Highlights of the Christmas Celebration include:

* Free Photos with Santa: Capture the magic of the season by taking a free photo with Santa Claus. Cherished memories are just a snapshot away!

* Kid-Friendly Refreshments: Indulge in the holiday spirit with free treats for the little ones, including freshly baked cookies and hot chocolate.

Jerome's Furniture has been a Southern California staple since 1954, offering quality furniture and unbeatable deals. This Christmas Celebration is an extension of Jerome's commitment to bringing comfort, joy, and savings to every home.



Make this holiday season unforgettable by joining Jerome's Furniture on December 16th!



Event Details:

Date: December 16, 2023

Time: 1-4 pm

Locations: Jerome's five San Diego County showrooms

(San Diego Morena Blvd., Scripps Ranch, El Cajon, Chula Vista, and San Marcos) Website: https://www.jeromes.com/