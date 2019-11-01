NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks with Jose Aguilera, a Good Samaritan who helped save a young woman from a fiery crash on I-15 in San Diego. Sadly, two others in her car could not be rescued. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

A man whose drunk driving resulted in the death of two people and injury of two others in the Scripps Ranch area was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday morning.

Jeffrey Levi was driving his red Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 15 at Miramar Road at 100 mph when he rear-ended a Toyota on Jan. 3, 2018.

The Toyota was carrying siblings Jesus Dominguez, 33, and Jiovanna Dominguez, 18, and Jiovanna Dominguez's boyfriend, Isaac Felix. The car, unable to move, stayed in the middle of the lanes on the freeway, where an off-duty San Diego police officer on his way home from work crashed into the Toyota.

Shortly after, the Toyota burst into flames. Jesus Dominguez and Isaac Felix were killed.

Law enforcement registered Levi’s blood alcohol level at .167, more than double the legal limit.

“I made choices I would’ve never made otherwise. I made very serious mistakes with detrimental consequences,” Levi said Friday.

Levi was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing injury and hit and run involving death in August 2019.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison with an additional four years.

Court records obtained by NBC 7 this week show Levi has a prior conviction tied to drunk driving and a history of alleged violence.

“My brother (Isaac Felix) didn’t deserve this. He was a good individual,” Selena Felix told NBC 7 in January 2018. “He was always the strong one – he kept us all together, and now we’re here without him.”

The Dominguez family sued the City of San Diego; the off-duty police officer involved, Raymond Rowe; and Levi for wrongful death and negligence in late 2018.

"They're law enforcement. They are supposed to show us the example, not for us to show them,” Jesus Dominguez’ widow Samantha Munoz said.

