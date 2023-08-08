Jason Mraz announces free San Diego show at Rady Shell with tickets available today

Mr. A to Z is providing the remedy for your summertime blues.

The San Diego-born-and-raised Jason Mraz and his Superband have announced a free concert at San Diego's Rady Shell at Jacobs Park later this month, but there's not much time to plan -- tickets become available at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Announcing the final stop on The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride: A FREE show on August 23 at @theshellsd in San Diego! Reserve your free ticket today at 11am PT at https://t.co/VFNEAIyD0a. 🎢✨ pic.twitter.com/OM9RsqFTBc — Jason MMRRRaz (@jason_mraz) August 8, 2023

On the Rady Shell's ticketing website, a countdown clock was underway for a virtual queue. Click here to join. Anyone in line before 11 a.m. will be randomly assigned a place in line when ticketing begins, according to the website.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The "I'm Yours" singer said in a video post he wanted to offer a free concert for San Diegans because "you put up with our process, you always get the first shows and help us launch our tour. That's why we want to end our tour right back at home."

Mraz is currently on the "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride" summer tour, named after his latest album. The tour originally did not include a stop in San Diego, but it was likely withheld to announce the surprise free show scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Mraz's last stop in San Diego was with Jimmy Buffet for the first-ever concert at Snapdragon Stadium. Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter also joined other musicians in a celebratory reunion concert for Java Joe's, the coffee shop (and man behind the coffee shop) that helped launch the careers of Jewel, Gergory Page and, of course, Mraz himself.