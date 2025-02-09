J. Hey and a cup of Joe … Padres add veterans before Spring Training

We've been waiting for the Padres to address some of their depth issues pretty much all winter. For example, they need corner outfielders and someone who can play 1st base when reigning batting champ Luis Arraez is in the lineup as a designated hitter.

A few days before the club reports to Spring Training in Peoria, they addressed both of those needs, agreeing with veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and utility man Connor Joe, who will be the latest San Diego native to suit up for the Padres.

Heyward, 35, has 15 Major League seasons under his belt. He's long been one of the game's best defensive outfielders, as evidenced by his five Gold Glove awards. Offensively he's kind of been all over the board with some stellar seasons and others where the bat has never really come around. As a left-handed hitter he could be in line for a left field platoon with the right-handed hitting Oscar Gonzalez.

Joe, a Poway High School and University of San Diego alum, signed a one-year deal and should also be a valuable depth piece. He can handle both outfield positions but might see most of his time at 1st base. In his four big league seasons he's been a well above-average defender at all three positions.

But, more than anything, Connor Joe is a guy you can't help but root for.

On July 20, 2021 he hit his first career MLB home run as a member of the Colorado Rockies. The first career dinger is always a reason to celebrate but that particular celebration had a little extra meaning. On July 20, 2020 ... exactly one year to the day ... Joe learned he'd beaten cancer.

Connor was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the start of Spring Training of 2020 and had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy to eradicate it. He's been healthy, and a solid big league ballplayer, ever since.

San Diego is still looking for at least one more starting pitcher, a spot that Preller has addressed in the middle of Cactus League play in the past. Just last year he traded for Dylan Cease a few days before the regular season started.