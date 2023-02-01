January Was San Diego's Wettest Month Since Feb. 2005: NWS

If you thought San Diego County was off to a particularly wet start to the new year, you’re absolutely right. The National Weather Service (NWS) said with January, the region experienced its wettest month since February 2005.

Winter storms brought measurable rain to the county last month, bringing a rain total of 5.14 inches, according to the agency. The average January rainfall in San Diego is 1.98 inches, to give you a better idea of how wet conditions have been.

After flooding a few weeks ago, showers returned to northern San Diego briefly, NBC 7's Mari Payton reports.

Monday’s storm dumped several inches of snow in our mountains while the rest of the county was hit with rain that ranged from .16 to 1.12 inches. A storm system that lasted Jan. 14-16 delivered more than 3 inches of rain to the county.

In mid-January, the NWS already said San Diego’s rainfall was up 178% from what’s considered average.

Last month’s rain events were so significant that it improved the state’s drought conditions. In December 2022, much of California was considered to be moderately to extremely dry. As of Jan. 12, circumstances improved to wipe out extreme drought conditions.