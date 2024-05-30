Second group of January flood victims sues city of San Diego

Another group of victims of the historic January floods is suing the city of San Diego.

This comes as many people are still struggling to get back into their homes. The group is asking for between $50 million and $100 million to repair the badly-damaged homes. The lawsuit alleges neglect.

Two firms — Aguirre & Severson, LLP and Gomez Trial Attorneys — are representing more than two dozen victims in the lawsuit. They allege the city knowingly neglected the Chollas Creek Watershed, pretended to maintain the storm drain system since 2012 and even used earmarked money to purchase 101 Ash Street.

“Not only did they not take the money that they already actually set aside for the maintenance, but they also actually diverted it to go pay for a building that they couldn’t use that bailed out some of the mayor’s most important supporters,” Aguirre said.

Flood waters decimated too many homes to count in Southcrest neighborhoods. Some homes are still empty, and the only sign of progress might be the dumpster in the driveway, collecting gutted belongings.

The National Black Contractor's Association is not far from the hardest hit areas. The nonprofit has been helping some of the residents rebuild. On Thursday, the association hosted a press conference for flood victims to announce a class-action lawsuit.

Four months after San Diego's historic flooding, more relief is on the way for people who are still out of their homes. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

Robert Villa, a Southcrest resident, shared how the problems were building for years. He said that he and his family have owned the property for 70 years.

“They didn’t clean it up for the longest time. We were so neglected. I really in my heart feel we were so neglected. Maybe I speak for the people behind me because they don’t speak the language, or maybe they’re shy. But they went through a lot of heartache, a lot of revamping their lives. Their savings and everything is depleted,” Villa said.

Lloyd Apgar also shared his story.

“We had to swim out and float out to get out of there at that time. It caught everything that was in our property,” Apgar said.

The lawsuit calls for an injunction, requiring the city to fix and maintain the storm drain system so the flooding doesn’t happen again.

“Please, city, change. Change your ways of thinking. Even though we are not in the highest income bracket, please we are still part of San Diego. We are still part of San Diego. Don’t neglect us when somebody calls for help,” Villa said.

The city of San Diego does not comment on pending litigation.