A man pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Monday after she was found dead on a Jamul hiking trail nearly two years ago.

Winnie Whitby, 49, was charged with first-degree murder as he appeared in court for the first time.

He is being held without bail.

Maryland State Police arrested Winnie on a murder warrant in Goldsboro the day before Halloween, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

He was brought back to San Diego to face charges.

Deputies said evidence gathered during the investigation linked Winnie to his wife’s death.

Melissa was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 30, 2016.

A week later, her body was found on the Skyline Truck Trail, a mile and a half away from the couple’s home.

She died due to trauma sustained to her upper body, the Medical Examiner’s Office said, confirming it was a homicide.

Winnie was set to be arraigned on Nov. 21 but was not produced. It was rescheduled for Monday.

His next court date is set for Dec. 7.

Winnie was acquitted of a double murder charge in Maryland in the 1990s.