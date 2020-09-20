la jolla

Five Arrested After Panga Boat Lands near La Jolla

By City News Service

Five Mexican nationals were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 after a panga boat was discovered in La Jolla.
Five Mexican nationals were arrested Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a panga boat came ashore near La Jolla.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, the Joint Harbor Operations Center reported the panga was northbound near Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach, according to Border Patrol Agent Wendi Lee.

At about 5:20 a.m., the boat came ashore near La Jolla, and Border Patrol agents responded to the area, Lee said. Agents found the boat and 11 life jackets abandoned.

After searching the area, agents found five people nearby, Lee said. Agents determined that two men and three boys were Mexican citizens with no legal status to enter the U.S.

They were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and the panga was seized, Lee said.

