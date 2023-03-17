‘It's Unbelievable': Disturbing New Details in South Bay Kidnapping Case

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are graphic and you might find them disturbing.

A man arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman inside a home with a dead body, appeared in court on Friday.

While he was scheduled to be arraigned, Rafael Banda’s criminal proceedings were rescheduled for Monday after he informed the judge he had retained an attorney.

During the hearing, Banda appeared anxious as he rocked side to side in his chair. His right to bail was revoked after Deputy District Attorney Joshua Brisban shared with the court disturbing details about the case.

According to Brisban, Banda and the victim had known each other for about a week when he started acting erratic. That is when the victim decided to end the relationship.

When the victim visited the house where Banda was staying to pick up some of her items, Banda threatened the woman with a knife forcing her to stay. Banda then had the victim call her daughter to ask for money. The victim’s daughter became concerned for her mother’s safety and called the police but did not have an exact location of where her mother could be.

Prosecutors say Banda asked the kidnapped woman to help dismember the dead body of a woman inside the home. When she refused, Banda raped the victim. According to prosecutors, the victim was able to escape and flag someone down for help the next day while Banda was sleeping.

He was arrested a short time later and is now charged with kidnapping and forcible rape.

“This that happened, is unbelievable,” said Juan Rodriguez who lives directly in front of the home where Banda held his victim captive. “I never imagined something like this would happen at that home.”

Rodriguez says he has known the family for years and described them as friendly. He says the home has been in the family for generations and as far as he knew three people currently lived there; a mom and her two adult sons. Rodriguez says he only recently started seeing Banda around the home.

A friend of the family told NBC 7 that Banda had recently moved into the garage and that his sister and her two sons temporarily moved out of the house to let him stay.

They expressed disbelief about the allegations.

Banda is due back in court Tuesday, March 21.