It's That Time of Year: La Jolla Beach Closes for Seal Pupping Season

The most wonderful time of the year is often associated with bright, festive lights, seemingly never-ending delicious food, thoughtful gifts for loved ones and seal pups. Wait, what?

‘Tis the season to celebrate with loved ones, but it’s also that time to close one local beach to protect seal moms and pups as they nurse, wean and birth.

The Seal Conservancy announced that beginning Tuesday, Casa Beach/Children’s Pool in La Jolla will be closed to the public to let the seals do their thing. As part of the seventh annual Harbor Seal Pupping Season Beach Closure, the beach will be shut down through May 15.

Though visitors may not be able to go to the shores, they can still steal a quick glance at the adorable seal pups and moms bonding from the sidewalk.

The yearly closure was originally approved by the San Diego City Council, San Diego Planning Commission, mayor’s office and California Coastal Commission in 2013 and 2014. The deal was renewed unanimously in 2019 for an additional 10 years.