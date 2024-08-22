‘It's really hard every single day': Vigil held for boy, 14, killed in Escondido hit-and-run

During a vigil Wednesday night, family and friends remembered a 14-year-old who died nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run crash.

Angel Ornelas, Jr.'s parents kneeled on the ground hugging each other before sharing the pain of their loss with those who gathered to remember him.

“It’s really hard every single day to get out of the bed,” said Angel’s father, Angel Sr. “To wake up, to have to do things we still have to do because it doesn't seem worth it anymore."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“I want to thank him for the 14 years he gave me. At the end of the day, they’re his kids,” Angel’s mother Miriam Ornelas-Ponce said, referring to God. “We have to give them back. I just wanted mine for longer."

Angel’s parents comforted each other with hugs and signs, and friends and family made pleas for justice.

"As his older sister, it is my responsibility to find who did this. If you’re watching, we will find you. Karma and God know what you did, and we will find you," said Angel’s sister, Breanna.

The emotional scene played out during a candlelight vigil for Angel, on the corner of North Fig Street, near East Lincoln Avenue in Escondido. It’s where police say the Escondido High freshman was skateboarding when a driver slammed into him on Aug. 8 and then took off.

Angel lost his fight for life Monday, nearly three weeks after the crash.

“It hurts my heart knowing I’ll never see him again. In my house, I’ll never catch him in my room again and scream, 'Who let you in my room!' It hurts my heart every day knowing he's gone," Breanna said.

“He was always there and never left my side," said one friend through tears. “Now, I don't know what to do."

That big heart personified, family says, in the massive crowd that spilled into the street for the vigil to remember the Escondido teen affectionately known as “Papas."

Though he loved to skateboard and had just joined the junior varsity football team at Escondido High, we're told he loved his little brother and family even more.

His brother Anthony played Angel’s favorite song, DeBarge’s I like it, one last time as a tribute to his brother who’s gone, but will never be forgotten.

“It sucks his life was taken so soon we got to keep Papas alive and keep on living and keep his legacy going. Long live Papas!”

Members of Angel’s school football team will wear white in his honor during their first game Thursday.

Police say they still haven't made an arrest.

A police spokesman said investigators are desperately looking for witnesses and especially video, asking anyone who may have a camera in the area of Fig and Lincoln Avenue to contact investigators at (760) 839-4423.