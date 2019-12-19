North Park

‘It’s Pretty Crushing’: North Park Bike Shop Burglarized Again

Adams Avenue Bicycles is dealing with the second smash and grab burglary this year

By Steven Luke

For the second time in a matter of months, a group of burglars broke into Adams Avenue Bicycles stealing thousands of dollars worth of bikes early Thursday morning.

Owner Chuck Cofer showed up to his shop to review the damage after receiving notifications from his alarm company as well as phone calls from customers who noticed the shattered glass on their early morning walks.

"It's pretty crushing," said Cofer who estimates about $10,000 in losses after the criminals stole a handful of his most high-end bikes.

"I'm a new business owner and trying to make a go of this and I'm probably not going to be able to sleep very easy," said Cofer.

San Diego Police took a report and collected some evidence and Cofer is reviewing surveillance footage to see if it provides any valuable clues, but he knows from past experience that he likely won't be able to recoup his losses.

The burglars sawed through metal bars on a security door and then smashed the glass of the front door before making entry into the bike shop.

Cofer, who purchased Adams Avenue Bicycles 13 months ago, says the previous owner also experienced a handful of burglaries.

As for why the same shop keeps getting hit? Cofer doesn't know but would like to figure out a solution soon.

"Maybe it's an older building, maybe easier access to the building? We're kind of at the end of Adams Avenue here, it's a residential area, I think maybe it's a little quieter," said Cofer.

After spending a lot of money on security upgrades following the previous burglary, Cofer said he has already started researching new ways to keep his livelihood safe.

