It's not safe to go swimming at some San Diego beaches Monday: Health officials

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Imperial Beach shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue

Tijuana Slough ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border north, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge (due to cross-boundary flows

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

La Jolla, Children's Pool

Coronado, Avenida Lunar

Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower

Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores swim area

Mission Bay, Fiesta Island's northwest shoreline

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found here.