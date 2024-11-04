Health

It's not safe to go swimming at some San Diego beaches Monday: Health officials

Bacteria levels exceed health standards at several spots around San Diego County

By City News Service

Beach-Warning
NBC10.com

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

  • Imperial Beach shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue
  • Tijuana Slough ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border north, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge (due to cross-boundary flows

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
  • La Jolla, Children's Pool
  • Coronado, Avenida Lunar
  • Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower
  • Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores swim area
  • Mission Bay, Fiesta Island's northwest shoreline

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Health
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us