‘It’s Not About You’: Family of Man Battling COVID-19 Asks San Diegans to Follow Orders

After a week in the hospital battling COVID-19, a beloved baseball coach and longtime North County resident was released Tuesday afternoon from Scripps Memorial Encinitas.

But the Waters family knows there is more recovery ahead for Alan Waters -- known fondly as "Greybeard" -- a longtime North County resident and beloved baseball coach.

“Even him going home it’s not the end of it," he had pneumonia in both lungs. He’s 70 and he’s got a long road of recovery,” said Tina Waters, Greybeard’s daughter-in-law. “We’ve had some sleepless nights. We’ll continue to.”

It came as a surprise to the Waters family when their patriarch tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital where they found pneumonia in both of his lungs.

“Greybeard is just an optimistic guy in general so in his mind he said he was always going to beat this,” said Tina Waters.

Alan Waters was given the anti-viral medication remdesivir and the family credits the drug for aiding his recovery. The Waters Family is thankful for all of the medical care received at Scripps Memorial Encinitas.

“We want to keep this virus from spreading, it’s been a terrible ride for my father in law and family,” said Tina.

North County Man Battles COVID-19

She says her father-in-law is a rule follower whose been extra careful these last few months. That's why she's urging others to be respectful when going out.

“We need to wear our masks. It's not about you; it's about the people around you,” she said.

The family says the best "well wishes" a person can give is to respect the county public health order, which urges residents to avoid gathers and wear a face covering when leaving the house.

As the county begins to reopen certain businesses and recreational activities with limitations, Tina Waters urges everyone to do their part in helping curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It really is tough walking around and seeing people who are not standing six feet apart from each other and not taking precautions that could help people like my father in law, or anyone in your life that you love, stay healthy,” she explained.

Greybeard will continue his recovery from the comfort of his home, along with an oxygen tank and visits from a nurse.