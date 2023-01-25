It's ‘Liquid Gold': Young Blood Transfusion Recipients Talk About the Importance of Blood Donors

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Rady Children’s Hospital joined forces with the San Diego Blood Bank to increase awareness about the importance of donating blood.

Each month, Rady Children’s gives blood transfusions to approximately 200 kids and teens. Two young San Diegans who depend on these treatments are 15-year-old Ella Martinez and 8-year-old Kamila Saradpon.

Martinez and Saradpon met eight years ago when Saradpon was a newborn. They both have a blood disorder called thalassemia.

“I feel like I don’t ever have to do it alone, I have Kamila,” said Martinez, as Saradpon hitched a ride on her back and they played games on a smartphone.

Martinez and Saradpon consider each other sisters. They both require routine blood transfusions and often go through hours-long appointments together.

“Kamila is the strongest little girl I’ve ever met,” said Martinez.

The pair described how they are able to not only help each other at appointments, but each time a new ache or pain pops up, Martinez is right there to walk Saradpon through it. Even their parents have gotten close because of their shared experience.

“Through thalassemia we met our second family, through Ella and her brother and her mom, that’s our family now,” said Maria Saradpon, Kamila’s mom.

Maria and her husband, Kris Saradpon, are incredibly proud of their daughter for her strength. They said her first transfusion took place when she was only 2 months old. As of today, she has had 150 transfusions, with her 151st scheduled in the next couple of weeks.

“That image of her arm, her two-month-old little tiny baby arm being taped to a styrofoam board to make sure she didn’t pull at it,” said Kris Saradpon. “That’s forever ingrained.”

Now, the Saradpon family considers themselves pros at bringing Kamila in for her treatments. While snacks and activities help, they said it is in large part because of the love and support that’s grown between them and the Martinez family.

It is one big family all brought together by – and dependent on – the generosity of blood donors.

“They’re basically donating liquid gold to us,” said Martinez.

Maria and Kris Saradpon wish they could thank every person who has donated the blood that Kamila has received, but they’ll settle for simply thanking everyone who has helped.

“Thank you for not even knowing our families and just being selfless and being a hero, you know. Like, what do you say to a hero?” said Kris Saradpon.

To learn more about donating blood through the San Diego Blood Bank, click here. There are same-day appointments available, but they also accept walk-ins. All blood types are needed.