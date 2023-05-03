‘It's a Nightmare': Migrants Describe Conditions in Between Border Fences While Waiting to Seek Asylum in U.S.

There are a few migrant camps in between the primary and secondary barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, as Title 42 is expected to end next week. One of the smaller camps is off of a dirt road in San Ysidro, a few miles away from the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

NBC 7 visited the location on Wednesday. There was a group of about 20 people who were from a handful of countries, made evident by their passports which were held out through the fence to be shown, including Colombia.

NBC 7's Dave Summers sought to find out how the San Diego region is preparing for a potential influx of migrants at the border.

“Colombia is so beautiful to tourists to visit. It’s so beautiful,” said Harvey Tejeda who is waiting to seek asylum. “For Colombians, it’s so dangerous.”

Tejeda said he has been with the group in San Ysidro for five days and six nights.

“We don’t have food, we don’t have water and we’re sleeping in a file,” said Tejeda. “The night is frozen, the day is hot. It’s so much sun. It’s a nightmare, a real nightmare.”

He is traveling alone, like many of the migrants who NBC 7 spoke with, but has family in Colombia who he hasn’t been able to get in touch with.

“We have phones, but don't have battery. The phone is dead and we can’t charge the phone. We can’t communicate with our families,” said Tejeda.

There was one porta-potty for the group to access. Many of them were using items of clothing for shade. On the other side of the secondary fence that they were not able to pass through, there were remnants of what appeared to be humanitarian items like toothbrushes, bottles, socks and toilet paper.

According to Tejeda, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) brings each of them a water bottle each day and occasionally a snack. He claimed that women and children had been taken by agents to processing while the men were left to wait with no estimate on when it may be their turn.

“I really hope Border Patrol picks up all people today. I really hope,” said Tejeda anticipating the wet weather that is supposed to come to San Diego overnight Wednesday. “Tomorrow is the rain and the night is a nightmare. The night is frozen, with the rain it’s terrible.”

NBC 7 also visited the temporary migrant processing facility that opened in the Otay area in January. Multiple buses and vans were seen heading in or out of the area, but it was not clear if they were carrying people related to this recent surge.

CBP was not able to share any details about processing plans for the migrants and did not grant NBC 7 an interview.