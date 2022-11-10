‘It Was Dark, I Wanted to Help Them, But I Couldn't': Body of Minor Located After Being Swept by Current After Rainstorm in Tijuana

"It was dark, I wanted to help them, but I couldn't."

Those were the words of Omar Contreras, who on Tuesday night tried to rescue two siblings who were swept away by a current in Tijuana.

While still inside their car, the siblings were swept away by a current as they attempted to enter the parking lot at their house, firefighters said.

A search and rescue operation was initiated.

Contreras told Telemundo 20 the exact moment when the victim's vehicle crashed into his mechanic shop in the middle of the rain and he tried to help them, but the water was strong.

"If right now, how I feel, imagine at that time they were here, in front of me and I couldn't. I wanted to tie rags to get them out and I couldn't," Contreras said.

The vehicle was recovered, but the siblings were nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, Tijuana Fire Director Rafael Carrillo confirmed the discovery of a child's body in a stream in the Manuel Paredes neighborhood, a site located 2.7 miles away from where they were last seen.

"It is confirmed by the relatives, they have already identified the body of the young woman. She was found at 7:05 a.m. by fire personnel," Carrillo said.

Operations continued in the area, with dogs, drones, and teams of firefighters and volunteers to locate the young man's body. U.S. authorities were also notified to search the other side of the border.

"From the desander to the borderline, there are four teams that we brought in to search. Among them are lifeguards and firefighters," he said.

According to the director, the search was joined by personnel from the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), since the parents of the victims work at the university.

According to Civil Protection, in Tijuana 261 calls were attended by the rains in the region. Firefighters treated 100 people and, among them, 24 vehicles that were swept away by strong water currents, six car accidents with injured people, fallen trees and poles, and flooding throughout the city.

A day after heavy rains, landslides were a great risk for the region.

According to municipal authorities, monitoring mainly in high-risk areas such as Camino Verde, Sánchez Taboada and other identified points will continue in the coming days to know if there is more earth movement.

Meanwhile, cleaning work continues in the city, after the chaos generated by the rains that in some areas exceeded the forecast. According to Civil Protection, in the eastern area of Tijuana, there was a fall of up to 0.78" of rain.

According to firefighters, search operations to locate Hugo's body will continue Thursday morning.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.